Yash-starrer Toxic not Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is already a WINNER? Viral update REVEALS...

Toxic is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. Even before the release of the film, there is a lot of anticipation. Now this enthusiasm was further strengthened when Toxic secured the No. 1 position in IMDb's "Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows" list. The film has occupied the top position with 32.4 percent audience interest, which is considered to be a big achievement in itself.

Toxic beats Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Toxic has left behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge in this race. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received 19.9 percent interest, which is much less than Toxic. The difference of more than 12% between the two films shows that there is tremendous curiosity and enthusiasm among the audience about Toxic.

What is IMDb ranking?

IMDb's ranking is also special because it is based on real user activity and page views. That is, the more people watch the information of a film, the more its score increases. In such a situation, going by the name of just one film of about one-third of the tracked engagement shows that Toxic has captured the attention of the audience strongly.

When will Toxic be released?

According to trade reports, the business deals for the film Toxic have also been very strong. Its distribution rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reportedly been sold for around Rs 120 crore, which is considered a big deal for a non-Telugu film. At the same time, the overseas rights are also being discussed to be sold for about Rs 105 crore. These figures show that there is a lot of confidence in the industry about the film.

It is being said that the release of Toxic can be around March 19. If this momentum continues till the release, this film can give one of the biggest openings of the season.

