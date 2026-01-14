Yash's Toxic actress Beatriz Taufenbach makes THIS move amid bold scene controversy

There were reports on social media that the woman next to Yash was Natalie Bun, however director Geetu Mohandas verified that the actress in the teaser is Beatriz Taufenbach. Many social activists and political parties have labeled the sequence 'obscene' and 'morally repulsive'.

Beatriz Taufenbach is an actress and model from Brazil who turned global after she performed a sensual cemetery scene with Yash in the teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. Beatriz has reportedly either deactivated or deleted her Instagram account during the controversy over the scene. For the uninitiated, the teaser of Toxic, released on January 8, 2026, was heavily talked about for the high-voltage intimate scene between Yash and Taufenbach. Yash's movie, Toxic, has been one of the most-awaited films of the year 2026. The first-look video, which got out on January 8, 2026, generated a lot of discussion around the film.

Has Taufenbach deleted her Instagram handle?

The reason for such a buzz was the very bold scene involving Yash and Beatriz performed inside a car, that too in a graveyard. Bollywood Life could not authentically check if Beatriz has really either deleted or deactivated her Instagram account. There is a private fan account of the actress that has 'official account' mentioned in her bio, though it can be regarded as the fan account of the actress. Still, if a search is made for the actress on Instagram, the profile link is reported to be deactivated as per the Free Press Journal.

TRENDING NOW

Yash's Toxic teaser controversy

There were reports on social media that the woman next to Yash was Natalie Bun, however director Geetu Mohandas verified that the actress in the teaser is Beatriz Taufenbach. Many social activists and political parties have labeled the sequence 'obscene' and 'morally repulsive', and official complaints have been lodged with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

However, Toxic director Geetu Mohandas did not remain silent once the criticism surfaced on social media. She said on her social media, "Chilling while people figure out female ple**ure, consent, women playing systems, etc."

What was the bold cemetery scene?

Toxic's teaser gives a glimpse of Yash and Beatriz in a car, and the car is located in the cemetery. The viral shot captured a great deal of attention. Beatriz was portrayed in powerful and, at the same time, very intimate ways. The explosion in the background added more to the scene and hence the chatter on social media. Before this, there were rumours that Yash's co-star was actually the Hollywood actress, Natalie Burn. However, it was Geetu Mohandas who verified that the woman in the teaser was actually Beatriz and not Natalie.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more