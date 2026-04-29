Yash’s Toxic FACES new delay, Varun Dhawan makes big move to june 5 release

Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is back on its original June 5 release date, thanks to yet another delay for Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Read further to know what's going on?

After all the back and forth, Varun took to Instagram to make it official: “Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar, as our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL.” This movie’s had a wild ride with its release dates. First, June 5. Then June 12, just to avoid butting heads with Toxic. Then they suddenly moved it up to May 22. Now, with Toxic out of the picture for early June, it’s right back to June 5 again.

So what’s going on with Toxic?

The makers just put out a statement saying they need more time to give the film a proper global release. “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey,” they wrote. After showing some footage at CinemaCon, they decided the film deserves a bigger, worldwide rollout.

Yash said shooting is done, they’re just locking in distribution deals around the world. “While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon,” he promised. He also pointed out that with Indian cinema grabbing more global attention, they want to make sure Toxic launches with the kind of impact it deserves.

That’s not the only shake-up. Dinesh Vijan’s Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has shifted to June 19 in the same calendar reset.

So, what’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai all about?

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films along with Maximillian Films, it stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. With the IPL wrapping up, this will be the first big Bollywood film to hit theaters after cricket season. For now, June 5 is set for Varun, while Yash’s fans will have to wait a bit longer to catch Toxic on the big screen.

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