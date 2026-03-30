Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai concert turns dramatic after female fan fights with security, tries to jump gate [Video Viral]

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Mumbai concert is making headlines after an incident came to light that quickly gained attention on social media. Read on to know more about it.

Yo Yo Honey Singh performed at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds, Bandra, on Saturday, March 28, as part of his My Story - India Chapter tour. The concert was attended by thousands of fans who were excited to see their favourite singer live. As soon as Honey Singh came on the stage, the atmosphere was filled with full enthusiasm. He delivered back-to-back superhit songs, including Dope Shop, Blue Eyes, Brown Rang, Millionaire, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance. Fans were seen vibing on every song, and the energy remained throughout the ground.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai concert turns dramatic

During the concert, an incident came to light that quickly gained attention on social media. A video went viral in which a woman was seen climbing the gate and trying to get inside. It is being told that the woman was standing outside and somehow wanted to enter inside. As soon as she started climbing the gate, the security personnel present there tried to stop her. But she continued to force herself in, leading to a dispute between the two.

In the video, the woman was also seen shouting loudly and using objectionable language. People present at the spot recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones, following which the clip went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Scence from Yesterday Yo Yo Honey Singh Concert ? - This girl arrive when Gate was close but she still try to argue with guards to open the gate ? pic.twitter.com/h1WF61iQiF — Sumit (@beingsumit01) March 29, 2026

Crowd questions on management

After this incident, many people questioned the organizer of the concert and crowd management. Many viewers said that there was a lot of chaos during the entry. There were long queues and no proper arrangements were made. Some also claimed that even those who did not have platinum tickets were allowed inside without proper checks. In many places, people did not even have the necessary wristbands, yet they reached inside. Due to all these reasons, there was an atmosphere of confusion and disorder during the concert, which made many fans angry.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s grand entry in Rolls-Royce

At the end of the concert, Honey Singh entered in a special way and caught everyone's attention. During the finale of Chapter 3, which shows different phases of his life, he entered the stage in a grand style while performing the song Millionaire. He was seen in a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II.

All about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s India tour

After Mumbai, Yo Yo Honey Singh's tour will continue in many cities of the country. He is scheduled to perform in Pune on April 4, Kota on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, and Kolkata on May 9. The tour will conclude in Bengaluru on May 16. Fans are hoping that the upcoming concerts will see better arrangements, and they will be able to enjoy their favorite artist without any hassle.

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