Yogesh Rawat's cryptic post adds FUEL to Splitsvilla 16 finale buzz: 'Apna image wash kar rahe hain'

Read further to know how with the finale just hours away, Yogesh calls out unnamed co-contestant for 'false narratives,' fans point to Ruru Thakur and crazy theories are going viral.

Yogesh Rawat's cryptic post adds FUEL to Splitsvilla 16 finale buzz: 'Apna image wash kar rahe hain'

Finale night’s almost here, but Yogesh Rawat has already thrown a match into the drama powder keg. On Friday morning, he dropped some not-so-subtle Snapchat stories and fans went wild dissecting every word. He didn’t name anyone directly, but the message was clear: someone’s doing PR, spinning the story, and trying to make themselves look good by trashing him. Most fans immediately pointed fingers at Ruru Thakur.

“I’ve Given My Explanation In The Finale”

Yogesh sounded completely done with the whole mess. “I’ve already explained my side in the finale,” he said. He went on, TV, reels, and real life are totally different. He claimed someone’s pushing a false narrative that could wreck his reputation for good. “People Will Do Anything For Fame”

He didn’t hold back. Yogesh said some people will stoop to any level for attention. “They just want a few followers to feed their ego,” he accused. Apparently, the finale shoot was packed with drama, but a lot of it won’t even make it to air. Yogesh said certain contestants turned on the waterworks and did whatever it took to come out looking good. “They’re busy cleaning up their image and running PR,” he said.

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Fans Connect The Dots to Ruru Thakur

He may not have said a name, but everyone’s pretty sure Yogesh was talking about Ruru Thakur. Things between them got tense as soon as Ruru came in as a wildcard. Early in the season, Yogesh had a strong bond with Akanksha Choudhary, honestly, they were kind of the main story for a while. Then Ruru showed up and that whole dynamic shifted.

The Akanksha Choudhary Reunion Backstory

Midway through, Yogesh tried patching things up with his ex-girlfriend, which blew up his relationship with Akanksha. People talked about that twist for weeks. Still, the reunion didn’t last, he and his ex broke up again not long after. In his stories, Yogesh owned up to messing up during the season and doing his best to make things right. But he feels people twisted the story to smear him.

Finale Drops This Weekend, And Everyone’s Watching

Splitsvilla 16 wraps up this Sunday, despite earlier rumors that it might be postponed for more editing. Yogesh’s posts have just turned up the heat. Everyone’s waiting to see what he actually said in the finale, what gets cut by the editors, and whether we’ll finally see the real story behind all the Ruru, Yogesh and Akanksha drama.

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