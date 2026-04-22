“You are mine forever”: Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

Read further to know what Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes in his letter to Jacqueline Fernandez amid the 200 crore money laundering case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a handwritten letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, and honestly, the whole thing blew up online as soon as people saw it. The note, dated April 21, 2026, is deeply personal.

He didn’t hold back with the pet names, calling her “My Jackie” and “Baby Botta Bomma.” Sukesh poured his feelings out: “All is fair in love and war. You are mine, I am yours forever. I will always stand by you, whatever it takes.” He wrapped it up with, “Your Baby Boy,” and added, “Love you crazy, missing you crazier. That’s all that matters.”

Why now? The letter came out just days after Jacqueline asked a Delhi court to let her turn approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case that circles back to Sukesh. The Enforcement Directorate has asked for more time before giving a response. Looks like the next court date is set for May 8 in front of Special Judge Prashant Sharma.

The case hasn’t been easy on Jacqueline. She’s been called in for questioning more than once and has been officially named as an accused by the ED in a supplementary chargesheet. She tried to get out of it, but her requests for relief got shut down by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

As for Sukesh, he’s tangled in a bunch of cases, with serious accusations of conning business families out of huge sums.

The letter went viral partly because of how raw and intense it feelsand partly because of the timing, landing right as Jacqueline’s legal situation starts to shift again.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more