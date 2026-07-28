'You are so strong': Karan Aujla's wife Palak STANDS by Isha Rikhi amid her divorce rumours with Badshah

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's divorce rumours intensify after the actress's emotional Instagram post. Karan Aujla's wife, Palak Aujla, publicly supports Isha, while celebrities rally behind her amid growing speculation.

Rumours about Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s marriage are gaining more attention after the actress shared an emotional statement on social media that hinted at trouble in her relationship. Neither of them has officially confirmed a separation or divorce, but Isha’s latest post has led to a lot of speculation and drawn support from friends and people in the industry.

Palak Aujla stands by Isha Rikhi

One of the people who publicly supported Isha was Palak Aujla, wife of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. She shared Isha’s statement on her Instagram Story and wrote, “You are so strong, so beautiful. You got this, my love.” Isha later reposted Palak’s message on her own Instagram account.

Several other celebrities also showed support in the comments. Jasmin Bhasin reacted with a heart emoji, while Sana Makbul wrote, “You’re strong.” Chetna Pande encouraged her by saying, “Never be scared.” Actors Suyyash Rai, Sahil Anand, Priyal Gor and a few others also left messages of support.

Isha Rikhi’s emotional statement fuels speculation

On Monday, Isha shared a heartfelt note that left many people wondering if she was talking about problems in her marriage. She wrote that she had stayed quiet for a long time because she was afraid of her husband’s influence and power. She also said that remaining silent was never a sign of acceptance — it was simply a way of protecting herself.

Part of her statement read: “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid... Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Isha did not mention Badshah by name or explain what led to the post. Still, many social media users took it as a sign that the couple’s marriage may be going through a rough patch.

Some others feel the post could be linked to promotion for an upcoming project, since neither Isha nor Badshah has given any official statement about the rumours.

Isha and Badshah kept their marriage secret

Badshah and Isha reportedly got married in March 2026, but they kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. News of their wedding first came out after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared wedding videos on Instagram. Isha later confirmed the marriage during an AMA session and also posted her first photo with Badshah. Before marrying Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter.

Karan and Palak Aujla also faced infidelity rumours

Interestingly, Palak’s support for Isha comes a few months after she and Karan Aujla were surrounded by infidelity rumours. Earlier this year, a US-based artist claimed she had been in a relationship with Karan without knowing he was married. She also alleged that she was silenced after speaking about it publicly.

Neither Karan nor Palak directly responded to the claims. However, Palak shared a happy picture with Karan on Instagram around that time, which many saw as a way of showing that their relationship was fine. Karan Aujla and Badshah are known to be close friends, which makes Palak’s public support for Isha stand out even more amid the ongoing speculation.

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