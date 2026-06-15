Your Fault: London OTT release date CONFIRMED? Asha Banks, Matthew Broome’s forbidden romance hits Prime Video on THIS date

The next chapter in Noah and Nick's complicated love story arrives June 17 on Prime Video. Your Fault: London, starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, Read further to know everything we know so far.

Your Fault: London OTT release date CONFIRMED? Asha Banks, Matthew Broome’s forbidden romance hits Prime Video on THIS date

So, the Culpables universe just can’t quit and honestly, neither can we. After gaining a global fandom with its messy, addictive romance, Noah and Nick's story is back, now unfolding against a London backdrop. Your Fault: London hits Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2026, so fans of chaotic step-sibling romance have a new date circled on their calendar. Asha Banks and Matthew Broome are slipping right back into their roles, and judging by the trailer, things between Noah and Nick are about to get even more tangled.

When and Where to Watch Your Fault: London

Make it easy on yourself and set a reminder, Your Fault: London lands on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, June 17, 2026. The producers dropped the premiere date and a first-look trailer on X, teasing, “Noah's not the only one receiving a gift. Here's your exclusive first look at Your Fault: London, coming soon on June 17.” No need to search for movie tickets, this one’s skipping theaters and going straight to streaming. Perfect for a weeknight binge. If you’ve made it through the Culpables movies up to now, all you need is your Prime subscription. That’s it.

What’s the Story Now?

Last time we saw them, Noah and Nick were struggling with the fallout of their off-limits feelings. They’re step-siblings (thank you, parental marriage), and yeah, their chemistry was the kind you know you shouldn’t root for but you still do. Your Fault: London picks up after all those messy hurdles. The forbidden spark is still there, but now life’s pulling them apart. Noah’s just started university, college life, new friends, parties, discovering who she wants to be. Nick’s jumping into work, handling fresh responsibilities, trying to act like an adult when he’s not so sure how.

Here’s where it gets shaky. Distance isn’t just about miles. It’s about drifting. Jealousy shows up. New faces appear, the kind that mess with your head and heart. Trust’s on the line, and the big question isn’t “Do they love each other?” It’s “Is love enough when life keeps throwing curveballs?” Picture a romance mixed with a coming-of-age story, all bathed in London’s rainy glow. We’re talking rooftop confessions, angry arguments, quiet doubts, and choices that actually matter. Forget grand gestures, this time, growing up takes center stage, together or not.

Who’s Directing and What’s New?

Directing duo Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler are steering this one. The Culpables movies always nail the mix of heat and heart, and a fresh directing team means new energy for Noah and Nick’s London life. The British spin keeps Mercedes Ron’s book vibes but soaks them in London’s moody atmosphere. That means a different rhythm, a splash of UK edge, and a feel that lands closer to British young-adult dramas than the original Spanish films. If you liked My Fault and Your Fault, you’re still at home, just bring a jacket, it’s colder.

Meet The Cast

Asha Banks returns as Noah, still balancing soft vulnerability with that stubborn streak. Watching her jump into university life is going to be a huge part of the movie’s emotional core. Matthew Broome’s back too as Nick, brooding, protective, figuring out what it means to grow up without losing himself. Their push-pull chemistry was the heart of the first film, and the sequel leans hard into that tension. And then there are the new arrivals: Joel Nankervis as Michael, Louisa Binder as Sophia, Scarlett Rayner as Briar, and Orlando Norman as Cruz. These aren’t throwaway side characters, they’re the friends, temptations, and potential rivals who’ll complicate Noah and Nick’s already-messy relationship.

The film’s produced by 42 and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, so it’s Prime Video exclusive turf.

Why the Culpables Series Keeps Fans Hooked

Mercedes Ron’s books didn’t just make noise in bookstores, they went viral on TikTok and Wattpad for a reason. The setup is pure catnip: forbidden love, class issues, family drama, and young people who make gloriously bad decisions you totally get. The movies kept all that gritty, raw energy. My Fault took off on Prime Video, Your Fault kept pushing, and now, Your Fault: London takes things to a whole new city and a totally different stage of life. And it works because it doesn’t sugarcoat young love. Noah and Nick aren’t just up against their families, they’re fighting against timing, jealousy, and all their own worst instincts. That’s the kind of stuff that has fans group chatting at 2 a.m., yelling, “Did you just see what Nick did?”

What to Expect from London

No big spoilers here, but expect this chapter to cut deeper emotionally. University is independence for Noah and a chance to reinvent herself with people who have no clue about Nick. Nick’s job brings stress, and we all know stress never makes love easier. The film dives into trust. Can you really love someone and still feel insecure? Can a relationship survive growing pains, when you’re both changing fast? London, with all its noise and isolation, makes every misstep feel even bigger.

It’s still a romance, passion and tension don’t disappear but it’s also about brave choices. Sometimes sticking it out is daring; sometimes letting go is.

Final Thoughts: Should You Watch?

If you’ve followed Noah and Nick this far, you can’t skip Your Fault: London. The stakes are higher, the setting’s new, and it’s the continuation everyone wanted. If you’re just getting started, you could jump in here, but you’ll get more out of it if you catch up on My Fault and Your Fault first. Prime’s got them all, so binge away. Either way, remember: June 17. Asha Banks and Matthew Broome return. London’s calling. And this time, Noah and Nick’s love has to survive the real world.

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