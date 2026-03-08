YouTuber UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal attempts suicide on Instagram Live; viral video SHOCKS fans

YouTuber UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal attempts suicide on Instagram Live. The incident raises concern and leaves fans worried.

Social media influencer and bike vlogger Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has been in the news recently for a viral video. One of his Instagram live videos quickly spread on social media, which made the fans very worried. During the live show, many viewers claimed that he looked quite emotional and upset. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, there was a huge debate on the issue.

Anurag Dobhal attempts suicide on Instagram Live

It is being said that in the live video, Anurag Dobhal had tears in his eyes and was talking to his followers. During this, he became emotional and said, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give love.” He then drove the car at high speed and said," Let's go for the final drive." Soon after, the stream abruptly ended. In the video that came out later, the accident of the car came to light, which made his fans very worried.

Watch the video here:

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider allegedly tried to take his own life by overspeeding his Toyota Fortuner and driving it off a flyover. pic.twitter.com/bfY2EhiWUs — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) March 7, 2026

How is Anurag Dobhal now?

Shortly after the live ended, another video surfaced on social media, in which Anurag Dobhal was seen lying injured on the road. It was seen in the video that many people were standing around him and trying to help him. The car was completely damaged. According to the person who shared this video, the accident was serious, but Anurag Dobhal's life was not in danger and he escaped safely.

Watch the video here:

Imagine how shameful parents must be that they literally forced their own son to give up his own life. UKO7rider (Anurag Dobhal) was lucky that he escaped the car accident. Praying for Anurag Dobhal. ?#UK07rider #anuragdobhal pic.twitter.com/WN3wVu07lo — Rahul. (@merii_mrziii) March 7, 2026

All about YouTuber UK07 Rider’s recent video

According to reports, the incident took place when Anurag Dobhal shared a chat clip titled "Real Facts" on his Instagram. In the clip, he claimed that his family did not support his marriage and that he was harassed after entering into an inter-caste marriage. He also spoke about the tension he faced from his family after getting married to his wife Ritika. At the same time, his ex-girlfriend Savya Rides also posted a reel, to which people gave different kinds of reactions.

Amidst this, another video went viral, claiming to be the voice note of a friend of Anurag Dobhal. In this audio, it was said that he was under mental stress for a long time and is planning for suicide. Later, Anurag Dobhal posted an emotional video and accused his parents and rapper Kalam Ink of mentally harassing him. However, his brother Kalam has denied the allegations and said that the story is one-sided and has been created to grab attention on social media.

