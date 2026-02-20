Dekh Zara Pyar Se to Fasaana and Khush Naseebi: Top Pakistani dramas to binge-watch this Ramazan

Like every year, this time also the channels have come up with such programs, which can be watched sitting with the family. Check out the list.

With the start of the holy month of Ramzan, TV channels are once again gearing up to present a new series of light-hearted and family dramas. The teasers and posters of these dramas have raised curiosity among the audience.. The objective of these special programmes, which are aired during Ramzan, is to make the audience experience a family atmosphere with entertainment.

What is the trend of Ramazan dramas?

Over the years, Ramzan dramas have become a permanent part of TV entertainment. This trend was further strengthened by the success of Suno Chanda. The show received tremendous love from the audience, and the popularity of its lead actors, Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz, also increased a lot. Since then, almost all the big channels started preparing romantic comedy dramas for Ramzan.

Pakistani drama for Ramazan 2026

Among the major dramas of Ramadan 2026, Dekh Zara Pyar Se is in special discussion. The drama stars Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail in the lead roles, while veteran actress Bushra Ansari is also a part of it. The story revolves around family and relationships, which will also have a good mix of humour. The show is directed by Ali Hassan and written by Saima Akram Chaudhry. It is believed that this drama will carry forward the style of traditional Ramadan comedy. Another drama that is reportedly to be released during this period is Fasana. The drama is said to be released on Green TV Entertainment, featuring Shuja Asad and Aena Khan.

Apart from this, other channels are also coming up with many new shows. Chup Chupa Ke is a sitcom that will show family secrets and humorous misunderstandings. Similarly, a mix of entertainment with satire and social message will be seen in Fasana Martka.

According to TV experts, the time of Ramadan is the most important and competitive period for the entertainment industry. After Iftar, families sit together and watch TV, so channels invest the most at this time.

