Has Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash's rumoured relationship hit a BREAKING point? Fans wonder after...

For months, there have been persistent rumours that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, who is now a producer, are dating. When Chahal was seen enjoying the India vs. New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Finals with the well-known social media influencer last year, the rumours began to circulate. The rumoured couple has now attracted attention once more, this time due to their Instagram activity, which admirers interpret as a sign of trouble in paradise.

Were Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash dating?

Yuvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash repeatedly maintained that they were "just good friends," but the internet users couldn't be convinced. Their closeness on social media, subtle online conversations, and sightings in public places kept feeding the relationship rumours.

Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash breakup rumours

Changes in their online behaviour were spotted by attentive followers, which led to new breakup rumours on social media. On Instagram, the two have unfollowed each other. The official Instagram feed of paparazzo Varinder Chawla was the first to report the news.

Although neither RJ Mahvash nor Yuzvendra Chahal have responded to the reports, their most recent Instagram actions have left followers wondering. Although it's unclear why they unfollowed one another on Instagram, this has led to a flurry of rumours regarding their breakup.

For those who don't know, since the cricket player split from ex-wife Dhanashree Verma in 2025, speculations about Chahal and Mahvash's relationship have been circulating.

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree's divorce

When Dhanashree took part in Rise and Fall last year, she talked about her divorce from Yuzi and how extremely toxic the relationship was. "Even though I saw him changing, I put my trust into him and the relationship. My problem is that I love giving too many chances to the people around me. But eventually, I got done with it. I tried to do everything I could from my side and give my hundred per cent. I'll always be concerned for him; that much I can guarantee," she was heard saying.

Later, in an interview with HT, Chahal reacted to the cheating claims and said, "I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too."

