Yuzvendra Chahal's FIRST statement on reuniting with Dhanashree Verma on The 50 goes VIRAL: 'These claims are...'

Colors' new reality show, The 50, is all set to premiere in February. Meanwhile, many celebs' names are coming out who might be seen as participants, including ex-couple Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the ex-Indian cricketer has now opened up on the buzz.

There was a huge buzz surrounding the former couple Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, that after officially getting a divorce, they may soon cross paths in a reality show. According to a report by Siasat, both have been approached for the upcoming reality show The 50, sparking widespread curiosity among fans and on social media. Although neither of them confirmed the news officially, as expected, the news left fans across social media both shocked and surprised. However, Yuzvendra has now reacted to viral reports suggesting their joint appearance.

What did Yuzvendra say about reuniting with Dhanashree?

“There is no truth to the reports currently circulating about Yuzvendra Chahal’s participation in any reality show. These claims are speculative and incorrect. Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature. We request media platforms and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information.”

About The 50

The 50, which is slated to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar, attempts a structural change in an industry dominated by established reality formats. Fifty competitors to compete in an elegant, palace-like environment with no established restrictions.

The structure is intended to let the story be driven by strategy, shifting alliances, and unpredictability. Celebrities, digital creators, and well-known faces from past reality series are anticipated to be among the contestants.

The 50 tentative contestants list

As part of the initial candidate list, a number of names are presently being conjectured. Tanya Mittal, Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal, rapper Emiway Bantai, actress Saba Azad, influencer Orry, and TV personalities Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, and Shiv Thakare are among them.

There have also apparently been discussions between digital creators Kusha Kapila and Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu. Reality show regulars like Pratik Sehajpal and Sreesanth are likely to be included, which suggests that strategy and competitiveness may play a major role in the game. However, the final lineup has not yet been confirmed by the makers.

