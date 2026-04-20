Zanai Bhosle CRIES inconsolably during Asha Bhosle’s asthi visarjan in VIRAL video; fans react 'Be strong'

Asha's granddaughter, broke down during Asha Bhosle's rituals, making everyone emotional. Read further to know everything about the cermenony that took place in varanasi, days after the singers death.

Zanai Bhosle couldn’t hold back her tears as the family gathered in Varanasi on Monday to immerse Asha Bhosle’s ashes in the Ganga. Zanai, Asha’s granddaughter, broke down during the rituals, making everyone emotional. They performed the final rites on the banks of the Ganga. Asha’s son Anand Bhosle led the ceremonies, surrounded by priests, as the family paid their last respects. Videos from the ceremony have spread online.

Zanai stood out among the family, her face wet with tears, struggling to stay composed. The videos show her wiping her eyes, visibly heartbroken as she said goodbye to the grandmother she adored. Fans everywhere have felt the pain, Zanai and Asha’s close bond was never a secret.

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Right after Asha’s passing, Zanai shared a message online that moved many to tears. She called Asha her “partner in crime,” her “best friend,” and said her world felt incomplete now. In her words, she missed their daily hugs, their chai together, the little jokes only the two of them understood. She wanted people to remember her grandmother not just as a legend, but as someone who embodied life and laughter.

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Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12. She was 92. She had been in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with a chest infection, and exhaustion finally took its toll. Her final rites were held in Mumbai with full state honors, and she was laid to rest according to her wishes, her ashes immersed in the Ganga at Varanasi.

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Days have passed, but the sense of loss lingers. Asha Bhosle's passing wasn't just a loss to the industry or the family; it was a collective loss that the country experienced and is still going through. Her legacy will forever live with us through her music, her voice, and her journey.

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