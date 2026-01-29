Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Sauraseni Maitra's Viral BTS performance has fans excited as she grooves to Challenge 2 song

Ahead of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24, Chittagong actress Sauraseni Maitra's viral BTS dance performance on Challenge 2 song wins fans' hearts. Take a look at the video here.

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Sauraseni Maitro’s BTS performance ahead of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is definitely something to be excited about. If you have been following her journey, you’d agree that she infuses amazing energy and emotion into everything she does. As expected, her viral BTS performance proves she is the queen of talent and passion. Sauraseni isn’t just lauded for her flawless performances but also for her ability to connect with the viewers on a deeper level.

Take a look at her rehearsal video ahead of Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 and you’d agree that she is impeccable in bringing her own twist to the performance.

About Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 Awards

Bengal's top celebration of artistic and cinematic brilliance is Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24. The awards represent a historic partnership between Zee 24 Ghanta and Straightline Worldwide, and they were created as a tribute to the dynamic and constantly changing Bengali entertainment industry. Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 is a cultural platform designed to honour the visionaries, artists, creators, and storytellers who change the world of film, OTT, television, music, and digital content.

It is more than simply an awards show. The project aims to highlight the creativity, passion, and skill that characterise modern Bengali storytelling.

What to expect from the event?

The awards include 24 competitive categories in both the Popular and Technical areas, carefully chosen to reflect the whole range of the entertainment business. Every element of narrative is acknowledged, from a director's imaginative vision and an actor's captivating performance to a technician's painstaking workmanship and a digital creator's powerful voice.

A Lifetime Achievement Award will also be given out during the event honouring an icon whose lasting influence has shaped Bengali entertainment for many generations.

