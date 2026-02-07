Zee Samvaad Real Heroes Award 2026: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Madhur Bhandarkhar reunite after 13 years; fans laud their bond

The event at the Zee Samvad with Real Heroes Awards 2026 took place in Mumbai, where Kareena Kapoor Khan greeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar with a warm embrace at their first meeting. The two were later found talking to each other while the crowd moved around them.

The Zee Samvad With Real Heroes Awards 2026 drew significant attention yesterday, with several prominent personalities in attendance, including Sonu Sood, Palak Muchhal, Mithun Sharma, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rakulpreet Singh, Ada Sharma, Nidhi Dutta, Manoj Muntashir, Saanvi Sood, Baba Ramdev, Mona Singh, and Ahan Shetty. Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the event, where she shared her life story and career achievements with the audience.

Meanwhile, a video of Kareena Kapoor from the event is rapidly going viral. The clip shows her meeting with Madhur Bhandarkar, who is an acclaimed filmmaker, after their last meeting, which occurred many years ago. The duo last worked together 13 years ago when they created the film Heroine. The film failed to achieve box office success, but both Kareena Kapoor and Madhur Bhandarkar received critical acclaim for their work in the film.

Kareena greets Madhur with a warm hug

How did fans react?

Fans were quick to react, expressing hope that the actress and filmmaker would collaborate again in the future. The event provided Kareena with an opportunity to share her thoughts about her children, whom she described as “superheroes." She shared her views on parenting, emphasising that children should not become addicted to mobile phones at an early age. Kareena revealed that she actively encourages both her sons to play outdoors, helping them stay away from excessive screen time.

