ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Hina Khan shares how she momentarily ESCAPED reality of her cancer diagnosis, 'I ordered...'

When asked what she did when she learnt about her diagnosis for the first time, Hina Khan said she was surprised at first, but then she composed herself in a minute and ordered an interesting dessert- faluda.

Television's popular actress Hina Khan graced the stage of Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 Awards, which was held in Mumbai on February 6. She was also accompanied by two other guests- Dr Ankita Mittal, a gynaecologist and Dr Geetha Manjunath, CEO of Nirmai AI. The actress opened up about her stage 3 breast cancer phase and how she dealt with it. Hina said it was not at all smooth. "Dekhiye main esa toh nahi kahungi ki bada smoothly sab kuch nikal gaya. Hard hai, bohot hard hai." At the event, Hina Khan was celebrated as a Real Hero.

What did Hina Khan say about her cancer days?

She continued, "Jab apko pata chalta hai, tab apko samajh mein nahi aata hai ki aap kya karein. But your pain, your loved ones and courage let you pass those days. I kept up the courage. That's what I did and am still doing."

TRENDING NOW

"I have always posted on my stories that I will not stop till my heart stops," Hina said.

Also Read From Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, 8 celebrity couples who will be CELEBRATING their first Diwali together

Hina did THIS when she learnt of her cancer

When asked what she did when she learnt about her diagnosis for the first time, the actress said she was surprised at first, but then she composed herself in a minute and ordered an interesting dessert- faluda. "Main ab chill karungi aur uske bas so gayi."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more