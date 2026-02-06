ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about K3G sequel, REVEALS...

Kareena Kapoor Khan never disappoints her fans when it comes to her style and fashion game. The Buckingham Murders actress has been awarded at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 awards, which took place at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6.

The Buckingham Murders actress has been awarded at the Zee Samvad Real Heroes 2026 awards, which took place at The Fairmont, Mumbai, on February 6. The award was given to her by Gallantt Group's CEO, Mayank Agarwal. During the session, the actress opened up about the attack on Saif Ali Khan and how they coped with the situation. How her son Taimur reacted to the whole incident and the impact it had on his mind.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on K3G sequel

When asked about whether there will be a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham, the actress said that she is not yet aware of anything like that. She said that when she recently met Karan Johar, he did not mention anything about the K3G2.

What did Kareena say about OTT content?

When asked about OTT and the content showcased in it, Kareena said OTT is a 'welcoming change'. Many artists got work for OTT, and people are trying to write good scripts. "OTT ke ane se humein ek mauka mila hai, chahe music me ho, scripting mein ho ya acting me ho. We are also looking out for content..." she said.

About Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026

The main event of this initiative dedicates itself to recognising individuals who have made a significant impact on society through their courageous actions and creative thinking, and their dedicated work. The platform recognises trailblazers who have achieved excellence in space research and healthcare, business leadership and AI innovation, sports and aviation, mountaineering and music and film, charity and fintech and their exceptional achievements in cricket. The selected categories recognise individuals who are making transformative changes to their fields through their work while challenging existing stereotypes and serving their communities. The awards acknowledge different types of achievements which share the common characteristics of courage, skill and dedicated service found in every Real Hero awardee.

