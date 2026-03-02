Zendaya and Tom Holland already MARRIED? Fans SHOCKED after actress' stylist revelation goes VIRAL

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been in news for their much-anticipated wedding. However, the actress' stylist recently confirmed that the wedding has already happened.

While several Indian celebrities are getting married in India, several actors in the West too are making headlines, courtesy wedding buzz. Rumors have been swirling for about Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland. Interestingly, an unexpected revelation has added fuel to the fire. According to Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach, the couple may already be married. During a recent interaction with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, the Euphoria star’s popular stylist said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” On being asked, “Is that true?” Roach replied, “It’s very true".

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more