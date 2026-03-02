ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Zendaya and Tom Holland already MARRIED? Fans SHOCKED after actress' stylist revelation goes VIRAL

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been in news for their much-anticipated wedding. However, the actress' stylist recently confirmed that the wedding has already happened.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 2, 2026 10:20 AM IST

Zendaya and Tom Holland already MARRIED? Fans SHOCKED after actress' stylist revelation goes VIRAL

While several Indian celebrities are getting married in India, several actors in the West too are making headlines, courtesy wedding buzz. Rumors have been swirling for about Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland. Interestingly, an unexpected revelation has added fuel to the fire. According to Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach, the couple may already be married. During a recent interaction with Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, the Euphoria star’s popular stylist said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” On being asked, “Is that true?” Roach replied, “It’s very true".

Also Read
The Odyssey Cast: Matt Damon to Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson; who plays whom in Christopher Nolan’s movie?

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Law Roach Law Roach Wedding Law Roach Zendaya Tom Holland Wedding Tom Holland Zendaya Zendaya Tom Holland Viral Wedding Zendaya Tom Holland Wedding