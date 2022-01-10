Last week, many interesting films and web series like Pushpa (South Indian versions), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Cubicles Season 2, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Campus Diaries, and more started streaming on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and more. Now, theatres are mostly shut in many states, so not many films are hitting the big screens. However, just like last week, many interesting web series and movies are all set to premiere on OTT platforms this week as well. Check out the list below… Also Read - Pushpa: Hindi version of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to stream on Amazon Prime Video from THIS date

Pushpa (Hindi version – Amazon Prime Video)

After Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is now all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi. The movie will release on the OTT platform in Hindi on 14th January 2022.

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

and starrer Human is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th Jan 2022. It's a medical drama and with actresses like Shefali and Kirti, the audience has high expectations from the series.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen (Netflix)

After impressing us with his performance in 83, will be seen in Netflix’s series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen. It also stars and Anchal Singh, and it will start streaming on 14th January 2021.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa (Amazon Prime Video)

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is a Tamil anthology and stars Gouri G Kishan, Teejay Arunasalam, Arjun Das, Lijo Mol Jose, Joju George, Nadia Moidu, Dhilip Subbarayan, Sananth, Nirmal Pillai, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14th January 2022.

Bangarraju (Theatrical Release)

While many biggies got postponed, the makers of Bangarraju are all set to release their film in theatres on 14th Jan 2022. The movie stars , Ramya Krishna, and Kriti Shetty.