From The Kashmir Files to Lock Upp contestant to Indian Matchmaking season 2, many celebs, web series, and movies have been in the news today and created a buzz in the digital world. If by any chance you missed an important update about your favourite OTT series, celebs or films; don't worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the digital world. So, below is the list of all the trending OTT news…

The Kashmir Files on OTT: Darshan Kumaar says, 'It's important for everyone who is against terrorism to watch this movie' [Exclusive]

After leaving a strong mark at the box office, ’s film The Kashmir Files is all set for digital premiere on Zee5. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform on 13th May 2022. Recently, actor Darshan Kumaar spoke to BollywoodLife about the film’s OTT premiere.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/the-kashmir-files-on-ott-darshan-kumaar-says-its-important-for-everyone-who-is-against-terrorism-to-watch-this-movie-exclusive-entertainment-news-2069053/

Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi reveals she skipped the after-party post finale because of Sangram Singh

Payal Rohatgi became the runner-up of Lock Upp season 1. The actress decided to skip the party that was organised by the makers. Well, everyone was wondering why Payal was not there at the party, and finally, she recently opened up about it.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lock-upp-payal-rohatgi-reveals-she-skipped-the-after-party-post-finale-because-of-sangram-singh-entertainment-news-2069987/

Koffee With Karan 7: to grace 's chat show with either Rashmika Mandanna or ?

Koffee With Karan season 7 is one of the most awaited chat shows. Many celebs will be gracing the show and reportedly, even Vijay Deverakonda will be seen on it. However, it is still not confirmed whether he will come with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday or rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/koffee-with-karan-7-vijay-deverakonda-to-grace-karan-johars-chat-show-with-either-rashmika-mandanna-or-ananya-panday-liger-webseries-news-entertainment-news-2069532/

starrer Neeyat starts rolling

A few days ago, during the Amazon Prime Video event, it was announced that Vidya Balan will be seen in a movie titled Neeyat. The thriller, which will be directed by Anu Menon, started rolling today and Vidya took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. She tweeted, “Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in the recent times, with some of my favourite people - @anumenon1805 & @vikramix All I can say is expect the unexpected #Neeyat, Filming Begins!”

Excited to begin shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in the recent times, with some of my favourite people - @anumenon1805 & @vikramix All I can say is expect the unexpected ?#Neeyat, Filming Begins! ?@Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN @RamKapoor @RahulBose1 pic.twitter.com/ROV6LAFkYV — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) May 10, 2022

Sima Taparia to be back with Indian Matchmaking season 2

Indian Matchmaking is surely one of the most famous shows on Netflix. Now, get ready for season 2 of the series. Netflix tweeted, “did you love INDIAN MATCHMAKING? then you're in luck because the second season is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook.”