Fridays are quite exciting as a long list of films and series releases leave you wanting more. Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing on Friday, 12th November, on Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, and more.

SQUAD – ZEE5

Directed by Nilesh Zaheeda Sahay, the film stars Rinzing Denzongpa, and Malvika Raaj in main roles. The storyline of the film is about a battle between Bhim and Mimi.

SPECIAL OPS 1.5: THE HIMMAT STORY – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Directed by , the series showcases the aftermath of the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament.

RED NOTICE – NETFLIX

The series stars , , and in prominent roles. The storyline of this series is about The Bishop, who is the most watches thief, FBI’s agent, John Hartley teams up with the second most-wanted thief, Nolan Booth.

HOME SWEET HOME ALONE – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

This comedy classics from 1990 will surely make you feel nostalgic. Home Sweet Home Alone is an official remake of the film and is about a 10-year-old Max who is left alone as his family leaves for . The fun ends when a burgling couple enters his home.

JUNGLE CRUISE – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

This American fantasy adventure film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Dwayne Johnson, , Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in main roles. The storyline is about the captain of a small riverboat who takes a scientist and her brother through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life.

SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

The story revolves around Shang-Chi who must confront the past as he gets drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.