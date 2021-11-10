Fridays are quite exciting as a long list of films and series releases leave you wanting more. Here is a list of new movies and shows releasing on Friday, 12th November, on Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, and more. Also Read - Loved Netflix's Ray? Kay Kay Menon now opens up about Ray 2 – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
SQUAD – ZEE5
Directed by Nilesh Zaheeda Sahay, the film stars Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra and Malvika Raaj in main roles. The storyline of the film is about a battle between Bhim and Mimi.
SPECIAL OPS 1.5: THE HIMMAT STORY – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series showcases the aftermath of the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament.
RED NOTICE – NETFLIX
The series stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in prominent roles. The storyline of this series is about The Bishop, who is the most watches thief, FBI’s agent, John Hartley teams up with the second most-wanted thief, Nolan Booth.
HOME SWEET HOME ALONE – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
This comedy classics from 1990 will surely make you feel nostalgic. Home Sweet Home Alone is an official remake of the film and is about a 10-year-old Max who is left alone as his family leaves for Tokyo. The fun ends when a burgling couple enters his home.
JUNGLE CRUISE – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
This American fantasy adventure film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in main roles. The storyline is about the captain of a small riverboat who takes a scientist and her brother through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life.
SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS – DISNEY + HOTSTAR
The story revolves around Shang-Chi who must confront the past as he gets drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
