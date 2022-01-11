As we wait for Radhe Shyam new release date, Top 5 Prabhas films to stream on OTT platforms today

and starrer Radhe Shyam was all set to release on 14th January 2022. However, due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, theatres in many states have been shut, so the makers decided to postpone the release. Well, we are sure fans of Prabhas are sad that they won’t get to see their favourite star’s film on the big screen soon. However, there are many films of the actor that are available on multiple OTT platforms. So, as we wait for Radhe Shyam's new release date, here are 5 Prabhas films that you can watch on OTT platforms today… Also Read - Pushpa box office collection 4th Monday: Allu Arjun starrer remains a 1-horse race in Hindi belt; century still on the cards

Varsham (MX Player)

Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar (2002), but it was the 2004 release Varsham that established him as a lead actor in the Telugu film industry. The movie, which also stars Trisha, is streaming on MX Player.

Chatrapathi (Disney+ Hotstar)

Before the franchise, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas had worked together in the 2005 release Chatrapathi. The movie had received a good response, and you can now watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Darling (MX Player)

We all know that Prabhas’ fans call him ‘Darling Prabhas’ and the reason behind it is the movie Darling. The film, which also stars , was one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies in 2010. It is now available on MX Player.

Baahubali: The Beginning (Disney+ Hotstar / Netflix)

If we talk about Prabhas’ movies, the list is incomplete without Baahubali: The Beginning. The blockbuster film is available on Disney+ Hotstar (Telugu) and Netflix (Hindi).

Baahubali: The Conclusion (Disney+ Hotstar / Netflix)

After watching Baahubali: The Beginning, you will of course be eager to watch the second part Baahubali: The Conclusion. Just like its first part, Baahubali: The Conclusion is available on Disney+ Hotstar (Telugu) and Netflix (Hindi).