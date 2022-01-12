South remakes are nothing new in Bollywood. In 2021, we saw many movies like Hungama 2 (remake of Minnaram), Dybbuk (remake of Ezra), Tadap (remake of RX 100), and others that were a remake of South Indian movies. Now, this year also moviegoers will get to watch many Hindi films like Jersey, Selfiee, Hit, Shehzada, and others that will be the remake of South movies. But, before those remakes hit the big screens, you can watch the original South films on OTT platforms. Also Read - Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up for remake of Malayalam movie Driving License – WATCH announcement video

Vikram Vedha (Zee5)

A few days ago, the makers of the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha unveiled the first look of . The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, and you can watch the original Tamil movie on Zee5.

Driving License (Amazon Prime Video)

Today, it was announced that and will be seen in a movie titled Selfiee. The film is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. You can watch the Malayalam film on Amazon Prime Video.

Jersey (Zee5)

starrer Jersey was slated to release on 31st December 2021. But now, it has been postponed. So, before the movie releases, you can watch original Jersey (Telugu) starring Nani on Zee5.

Hit (Amazon Prime Video)

and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Hit. The original movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

U Turn (Amazon Prime Video)

U Turn has been earlier made in many languages like Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The Hindi remake is on the cards with Alaya F in the lead role. You can watch the film’s Telugu version starring on Amazon Prime Video.

Helen (Amazon Prime Video)

Malayalam film Helen is being remade in Hindi as Mili. plays the lead role in the film which is produced by her father . The original film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Netflix)

and starrer Shehzada is a remake of ’s blockbuster Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie is available on Netflix, so you can enjoy it on the OTT platform.