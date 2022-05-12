From Jr NTR and starrer RRR to ’s look as Guddu Bhaiya to teaching her co-star how to pout; many films, celebs, and web series made it to the headlines today. If by any chance you missed an update or important news about your favourite OTT star or a series, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the digital world today. So, below is the list of all the trending OTT news of the day… Also Read - Aashram 3 trailer: New mystery lady, release date and other VITAL REVEALS to expect from Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha’s web series [Exclusive]

Here's why Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui kept his relationship with GF Nazila hidden from all

After winning Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui surprised one and all as he shared a picture with his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi. The stand-up comedian never spoke about her in the show. Recently, he revealed why he decided to keep his relationship a secret.

RRR on OTT: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, starrer to have its digital premiere on THIS date

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The audience enjoyed the film on the big screen, and now, they will get to watch the movie on OTT soon.

The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation: teaches something she's a pro at

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat have started shooting for ’s next which is an adaptation of the book The Devotion of Suspect X. Bebo took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is teaching her co-star how to pout.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/the-devotion-of-suspect-x-adaptation-kareena-kapoor-khan-teaches-jaideep-ahlawat-something-shes-a-pro-at-entertainment-news-2071962/

Get ready for the trailer of starrer Aashram 3

After Aashram 1 and 2, now Aashram 3 is all set to premiere on MX Player soon, and the trailer of the series will be out tomorrow. Bobby Deol shared on Instagram, “Ab intezaar hoga khatam, phir khulenge darwaaze Aashram ke. Japnaam Ek Badnaam…Aashram Season 3 trailer out tomorrow only on @mxplayer.”

Ali Fazal looks menacing as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur season 3 is one of the most awaited web series and recently Ali Fazal shared a picture on Instagram in which he is looking menacing as Guddu Bhaiya. He posted, “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on.. laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! GUDDU AARAHE HAIN .. apne aap.”