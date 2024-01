12th Fail is winning hearts on Disney Plus Hotstar. It was recently that Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar starrer 12th Fail released on OTT. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie is based on the real couple IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant Massey has been impressing everyone with his acting chops one movie after another. The actor has now opened up about seeking therapy after one of his movies. Scroll down to read more...

Also Read - 12th Fail on OTT: Vikrant Massey starrer to start streaming on THIS platform from December 29

12th Fail on Disney Plus Hotstar: Vikrant Massey reveals he took up therapy after one of his roles

In conversation with an entertainment news portal, Vikrant Massey shared how one of his roles impacted him so much that he felt the need to take therapy. Vikrant Massey has been putting one stellar act after another in diverse and unique movies. While he has left an impact on the audience in various roles, one role left an impact on him, his role in A Death in the Gunj. It was after filming the Konkona Sen Sharma directorial, that Vikrant seriously took up therapy. He felt the need to talk to someone. The actor shares that if one shares such things with their family members, they get worried sick so it becomes difficult to share anything with them. He called A Death in the Gunj a very dark film and added, "It pushed me to certain darker corners."

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey reveals breaking down in real despite the director calling cut

Another example he gave was of the movie 12th Fail itself. Vikrant tells a news wire agency that, during Manoj's breakdown scene, he continued to weep. Vidhu Vinod Chopra had called cut but he continued to cry inconsolably. He recalls being unable to control his emotions.

In other news, Abhishek Bachchan called 12th Fail the biggest hit of 2023, considering the quantum of filmmaking. Not just Abhishek, but also Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rishab Shetty and more celebs praised 12th Fail. The film has been submitted as an independent nomination for Oscars 2024. Talking about the 12th box office collection, the Vikrant Massey starrer movie has made Rs 67 crore worldwide.