2023 has proved a great year for Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey. His film 12th fail, emerged as the underdog on box office. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial which was hardly in limelight before the release, gained immense love and affection through word of mouth after its theatrical release. Termed as the sleeper hit of the year, 12th fail which released on 27 October 2023 collected a whopping amount of 62 crore worldwide. The movie was made on the mere budget of 20 crore. After tasting success at box office, the movie is all set for its OTT release. So where and when you can watch this movie online. Read on to know more.

12th fail to release on this OTT Platform

The movie which is inspired by the real-life story of Manoj Kumar who became an IAS (Indian Police Service) officer after defeating poverty has won everyone's heart. There were instances when movie goers were in tears especially when Chambal (Vikrant Massey) finally clears the IAS exam. Vikrant has also been appreciated for his subtle acting and the way he has carried the entire film on his shoulder. After winning hearts in theatres, the movie is all set to release on OTT. Gossip mongers suggest that 12th Fail may release on Zee 5. Although there is no confirmation on which date the film is releasing, it is speculated that around January 2024 the OTT platform will release the film.

Vikrant Massey's 12th fail success proves content is indeed the king

This has been an old age debate if content is really the king or films sell only when it has big stars in it. Most of the times we have seen how films with big stars work at the box office even if the story is trash. This definitely demotivates good film makers who have strong stories but not big names in their films. However, over the years we must say that there has been a slight change in this. Audience now is bit more inclined to content driven stories and the success of 12th fail proves this further.

On work front, Vikrant's upcoming projects are Yaar Jigri, sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The actor is also excited as he is soon going to become a dad. Vikrant and his wife Sheetal recently hosted a baby shower bash.