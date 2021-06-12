Trending OTT News Today: Ram Gopal Varma calls The Family Man 2 â€˜realistic James Bond franchise,â€™ Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 storms IMDb's list and more

As you must be chilling around and enjoying the weekend, we take you through the biggest OTT news of the day, which grabbed our attentions. While the co-creator of The Family Man 2 explained the climax of the web-series, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's The Broken But Beautiful 3 has achieved a milestone as it grabbed the 40th rank on IMDb list. So, let's meet the OTT newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Sidharth Shukla looks like the 'KING OF STUDS' as he promotes Broken But Beautiful 3 alongside Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 3 â€“ view pics

calls The Family Man 2 â€˜realistic James Bond franchiseâ€™ Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla reveals what was the most difficult scene from his upcoming show [EXCLUSIVE]

FAMILY MAN 2 gives rise to a realistic James Bond franchise which can go on forever .Mixing family drama/action/entertainment is complex and can only be pulled off by an incredible actor like @bajpayeemanoj as he treads the very fine line between realistic and dramatic ???? â€” Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 12, 2021

While the Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and starrer The Family Man 2 is garnering praises from all around the corners, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lauded the web series as he tweeted, "FAMILY MAN 2 gives rise to a realistic James Bond franchise which can go on forever .Mixing family drama/action/entertainment is complex and can only be pulled off by an incredible actor like @bajpayeemanoj as he treads the very fine line between realistic and dramatic." Also Read - Say what! Shehnaaz Gill is waiting for a director to cast her alongside Sidharth Shukla in a film!

The Family Man 2 director explains the climax of the web series

While we are expecting the third season of The Family Man with the ending of the web series, the co-creator of the show, Raj explained the climax of The Family Man 2 and told Indian Express, "The scene was shot later. It was representative of where we might go and where we might not go later. The idea is to give a little tease. Now that there are fans of the show, itâ€™s fun to do a teaser. I am sure we are going to address it a bit (the Covid-19 situation), for sure, but if it is going to be little or much, that we have to sit and write." He added, â€œWe have teased a different emotion with the Srikant and Suchi scene in the kitchen. So there is a big bomb waiting to explode anyway."

Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 storms IMDb's list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful 3 has been loved by audience and while we are seeing people binge watching this web-series, it has achieved a milestone as it ranked at the 40th position in the category of most popular TV shows on IMDb's list. The show witnessed an unbelievable jump as it's previous rank was 668.

Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua passes away due to COVID-19.

Popular content creator Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua has left for her heavenly abode amid her battle with COVID 19. The 61-year-old lady is survived by her daughter and husband Vinod Dua.

Sidharth Shuka replies to fan, who credits him for the success of Broken But Beautiful 3

Broken But Beautiful 3 has turned out to be one of the most loved web-shows of the year. While fans have praised the ensemble cast for their performances a fan wrote on Twitter, "#BrokenButBeautiful3 is all about Agastya played by Sidharth shukla,his role has been given main lead and is the story of love ,heartbreak and how to copeup with broken love and comeback to normal.He has taken responsibility n has given magical performances appreciated by all." To which, Sidharth replied, "Rashed bhai Rumi is equally important to the story â€¦ but it makes me so happy to know that you liked the performance." Well, his reply has definitely won our hearts.