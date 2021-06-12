Trending OTT News Today: Ram Gopal Varma calls The Family Man 2 â€˜realistic James Bond franchise,â€™ Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 storms IMDb's list and more

While the co-creator of The Family Man 2 explained the climax of the web-series, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's The Broken But Beautiful 3 has achieved a milestone as it grabbed the 40th rank on IMDb list. So, let's meet the OTT newsmakers of the day...