From Robert Pattinson's The Batman to Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 to in Lock Upp; many celebs, films, and web series have been in the news today thanks to their buzz in the OTT world. and are getting married, so in excitement to know about their wedding details, you might have missed some important news and updates about the streaming platforms. But, don't worry we are here with the trending OTT news of the day.

The Batman OTT release date out

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman was released in March this year in theatres. Now, reportedly, the movie is all set for its OTT release on 18th April 2022, and according to a report in Gadgets 360, the film will be streaming on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies.

KGF 2 OTT release deets out

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the second instalment will also be streamed on the OTT platform. Well, it is said that the OTT release of KGF 2 will only happen after four weeks of its theatrical release. However, the official OTT release date is not yet announced.

Lock Upp: 's concern for Mandana Karimi comes true as contestants call her 'Gold Digger' after abortion revelation

A few days ago, in one of the episodes of Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi had revealed that she was in a relationship with a well-known director and had gotten pregnant with his child. However, she aborted the child after the filmmaker told her that he is not ready for it. Now, in recent episodes, Mandana was called a ‘gold digger’ by other contestants.

on looking 17 years younger in Anupamaa Namaste America

After ruling the TRP charts, now Rupali Ganguly is all set to take over the OTT world. Her web series Anupamaa Namaste America will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, and recently, the actress spoke about looking 17 years younger in the series. She told IANS, "I didn't do a lot of things for the look transition in Anupama - Namaste America because for me it is all about my on-screen performance. The prequel story required me to look younger and I was a bit nervous thinking how I could pull it off. I didn't want it to look over the top as it is really difficult to look 17 years younger naturally."

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast OTT release update

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has hit the big screens today. While fans are enjoying the movie in theatres, here’s an interesting update about the film’s OTT release. Reportedly, the film will get an OTT release on Netflix and Sun NXT after four weeks of its theatrical release.