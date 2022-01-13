Makar Sankranti 2022 binge: Films starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more on OTT that showcase kite flying festival

In many Bollywood films like Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket, and others, the festival of Makar Sankranti has been showcased.