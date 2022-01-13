The festival of Makar Sankranti is tomorrow (14th January). Many movies starring , , , , and more stars have shown the festival very well on the big screen. While sometimes the festival proved to be a turning point in the storyline, sometimes we got to hear some really good songs revolving around Makar Sankranti. So, as the festival is tomorrow, we are here to help you with the list of films and the OTT platforms where you can watch those movies. Also Read - Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan documenting his physical transformation for a BTS series?

(Eros Now)

We can’t forget the amazing chemistry between Salman Khan and in ’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In the movie, SLB wonderfully showcased the kite flying festival in the song, Kaipochee. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal replaces Vishal Kotian; to re-enter as wild card contestant with Rajiv Adatia? Deets inside

1947 Earth (Voot)

’s 1947 Earth was set against the backdrop of partition. In the movie, during the song Ruth Aagayi Re, the filmmaker showcased how people of India unite during a festival (Makar Sankranti) irrespective of their religion. Also Read - Looop Lapeta trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin race against time in what looks like a faithful remake of Run Lola Run

(Netflix)

showcased many festivals in Kai Po Che including Makar Sankranti. He dedicated a whole song titled Manjha to the festival. But, the song had deep meaning about life. It was ’s debut film, so if you are his fan, you can surely watch Kai Po Che on Netflix.

(Netflix)

In Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, a very important scene is set against the backdrop of the Makar Sankranti festival, and how can we forget the song Udi Udi Jaaye. So, you can enjoy Raees on Netflix.

Rashmi Rocket (Zee5)

In Rashmi Rocket, the first time we come to know that Rashmi can run like a rocket is during the festival of Makar Sankranti. The young Rashmi runs super fast and catches a kite. Also, if you really want to watch a good film on the festival, then the starrer is the perfect choice for you.