Hindi dubbed version of 's Pushpa, 's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, animated film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and more, there are many movies and series you can binge-watch this weekend on OTT platforms. Last week also, viewers had many options like Pushpa (South languages), Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and more. So, this week also if you prefer to sit at home and watch a movie or a series, there are many choices. Check out the list of movies and series that you can watch this weekend...

Pushpa (Hindi – Amazon Prime Video)

After making a strong mark at the box office, Pushpa: The Rise started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last week in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Now, today, the movie has started streaming on the OTT platform in Hindi.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen (Netflix)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, , and Anchal Singh has started streaming on Netflix. With such a talented star cast, viewers surely have high expectations from this Netflix series.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Want to watch an animated film? Then Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the perfect choice for you. The movie has been released on Amazon Prime Video, so you can watch it over the weekend.

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

and starrer Human has also premiered today. The medical drama is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. After Delhi Crime, everyone is excited to watch Shefali Shah in one more series.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa (Amazon Prime Video)

Tamil Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today. It stars Gouri G Kishan, Teejay Arunasalam, Arjun Das, Lijo Mol Jose, Joju George, Nadia Moidu, Dhilip Subbarayan, Sananth, Nirmal Pillai, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.