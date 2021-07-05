14 Phere: Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's film to premiere on ZEE 5 on THIS date

After playing an intense role in Haseen Dillruba, we shall soon see Vikrant Massey in a comedy drama titled 14 Phere. He will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Kharbanda in this one. Now, the film has received its release date too. Directed by Devanshu Singh, written by Manoj Kalwani, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s film 14 Phere is all set to release on India's biggest homegrown OTT platform ZEE5 on 23rd July. A teaser of the film released recently revealed the names of the lead characters, Sanjay and Aditi. While not much about the film is out yet, the makers and actors have taken to their social media to release their new poster featuring both the lead actors. Also Read - From Haseen Dilruba, Toofan to Hungama 2: Brand new movies, shows to look forward to on OTT and theatres in July

The feature has Vikrant and Kriti looking at each other, just like a couple who is deeply in love. Kriti is seen wearing a Banarasi Saree with minimal makeup and only bangles, while Vikrant is seen wearing a simple cream kurta. After looking at the poster, one can definitely say that the film is going to make us fall in love. Apart from Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda the film also stars, Gauhar Khan, Yamini Das, and the veteran actor Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles. Also Read - 14 Phere: Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Gauahar Khan promise to take us on a laugh riot in their upcoming ZEE5 film – watch video

Earlier, while talking about the film, Vikrant had said, "14Phere has been made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families who can watch it together. It is highly relatable, and I hope the viewers thoroughly enjoy themselves when it premieres on ZEE5." Also Read - Filmy Friday: Did you know the catchy hook of this Sidharth Malhotra song was lifted from a BTS track?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

A quirky, contemporary social comedy that promises to be a complete entertainer - a roller coaster ride with `Sanjay` and `Aditi` on their adventures and misadventures will premiere on 23rd July on ZEE5.