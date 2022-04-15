From , , and starrer Bachchhan Paandey to and Poonam Pandey in Lock Upp; many movies, web series, and celebs have been in the news today thanks to their buzz in the OTT world. The weekend is here and in the Friday mood, you might have missed some important updates and news about what’s happening on multiple streaming platforms. But, don’t worry we are here with the trending OTT news of the day. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member J-Hope meets 'queen' Lady Gaga; Kim Kardashian's son Saint watches an ad about her 2007 s*x tape and more

Bachchhan Paandey starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bachchhan Paandey which was released on 18th March 2022 had failed to make a mark at the box office. But, today, the movie has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. So, if you missed it in the theatres you can watch it on the OTT platform. Also Read - Before KGF Chapter 2, check out Rocking Star Yash's biggest box office hits – view full list with collections

Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves on Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo – Watch Video

A video of Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi from Lock Upp has gone viral. Both the actresses are seen dancing to the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo in it and netizens are loving their sizzling dance moves.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/videos/lock-upp-poonam-pandey-payal-rohatgi-set-the-stage-on-fire-with-their-sizzling-dance-moves-on-babuji-zara-dheere-chalo-watch-video-entertainment-news-2050270/ Also Read - BTS member RM to get his first TATTOO? Here’s what we know

Anupamaa – Namaste America: aka Vanraj reveals the storyline of the prequel, 'It's about Anu's dream...'

Everyone is excited for the Anupamaa – Namaste America which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this month. The series will feature , Sudhanshu Pandey, and others. Recently, Sudhanshu revealed the storyline of the series which is set 17 years ago.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/tv/anupamaa-namaste-america-sudhanshu-pandey-aka-vanraj-reveals-the-storyline-of-the-prequel-its-about-anus-dream-entertainment-news-tv-news-2049937/

is proud of Mai team

Anushka Sharma has stepped down as a producer from her production house Clean Slate Filmz. But, today she took to Instagram to promote the series Mai which has started streaming on Netflix. She shared, “Bingeing on this tale of grit-girm-grief! Proud of y’all.”

Puneet Rajkumar’s swansong James gets a great response from fans as it releases on OTT

Puneet Rajkumar’s swansong James had hit the big screens last month. The film had done an excellent business at the box office, and now, it is streaming on Sony Liv. Well, fans of Rajkumar are giving the film a great response on OTT as well.