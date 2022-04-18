From Thalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast to starrer Anupama Namaste America, many movies, celebs, and web series made it to the headlines today and created a buzz in the OTT world. It’s the first working day of the week, and because of the Monday Blues, you might have missed some important updates and news about what’s happening on multiple streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. But, don’t worry we are here with the trending OTT news of the day. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill cannot STOP smiling after she shares a warm HUG with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftar bash — view pics

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui leaves in tears as he OPENS Up about his mom's suicide; says, ‘She was screaming…’

In Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, contestants have to reveal a secret so that they get saved from elimination. In a recent episode, Munawar Faruqui opened up about her mother’s suicide and it also got teasers in Kangana’s eyes.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lock-upp-munawar-faruqui-leaves-kangana-ranaut-in-tears-as-he-opens-up-about-his-moms-suicide-says-she-was-screaming-entertainment-news-2052195/ Also Read - Malaika Arora resumes work after her accident; says, 'Feels good to be back...'

BEAST Movie: Vijay starrer to release on OTT much before Yash starrer KGF 2; move to recover from box office war? deets here

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has failed to make a mark at the box office, and reportedly, the movie will start streaming on Netflix and Sun NXT on the 11th May which is exactly a four weeks after its theatrical release. Meanwhile, KGF 2 won’t be premiered on OTT anytime soon as the film is ruling at the box office.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/beast-vijay-starrer-to-release-on-ott-much-before-yash-starrer-kgf-2-move-to-recover-from-box-office-war-deets-here-tamil-telugu-kannada-movies-entertainment-news-2052257/ Also Read - Beast box office collections day 5: Thalapathy Vijay starrer struggles to reach Rs 150 crore; first extended weekend very dull

The Archies: , , Agastya Nanda’s debut film directed by finally goes on floors

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which is a Netflix original film. Today, the movie went on the floors.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/entertainment-news-the-archies-suhana-khan-khushi-kapoor-agastya-nandas-debut-film-directed-by-zoya-akhtar-finally-goes-on-floors-2052379/

Thar trailer: , Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, starrer Netflix film looks dark, gritty and intense

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen together in Netflix’s film Thar. The movie is slated to release on 6th May 2022, and the makers released the trailer of the film today.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/thar-trailer-anil-kapoor-harsh-varrdhan-kapoor-fatima-sana-shaikh-starrer-netflix-film-looks-dark-gritty-and-intense-entertainment-news-2052443/

Anupama Namaste America first promo: Rupali Ganguly, 's look from 17 years ago, storyline, streaming date out

After ruling the TV screens, now Rupali Ganguly and Anupamaa team are all set to rule OTT. The web series titled Anupama Namaste America is all set to premiere on 25th April on Disney+ Hotstar, and recently, a promo of the series was released. In the promo, we get to see the young avatars of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/entertainment-news-anupamaa-namaste-america-first-promo-rupali-ganguly-sudhanshu-pandeys-look-from-17-years-ago-storyline-streaming-date-out-2052458/