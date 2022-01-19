starrer Bangarraju released on 14th January 2022. The movie, which also stars Ramya Krishna, and Krithi Shetty, is a hit at the box office. Recently, the makers had also organised a fan event to celebrate the success of the film. Nagarjuna is a superstar in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut with the movie Vikram in 1986. In these 36 years, he has featured in many blockbuster movies. While moviegoers are enjoying Bangarraju in theatre, you can also watch Nagarjuna’s top-rated films (according to IMDb) on multiple OTT platforms. Also Read - Nagarjuna opens up about the success of Bangarraju; says ‘I trusted the Telugu audience’

Manmadhudu (Disney+ Hotstar) Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR eyeing Eid release, Bangarraju on course to be a blockbuster and more

In 2002, Nagarjuna and teamed up for a movie titled Manmadhudu. The film was a commercial success and the rom-com has 8.3 ratings on IMDb. You can watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Bangarraju day 4 box office collection: Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya starrer holds exceedingly well on first Monday; BLOCKBUSTER on the cards

Geethanjali (Jio Cinema)

1989 release Geethanjali starring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar is available on Jio Cinema. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.3, and it had won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Shiva (Zee5)

’s Shiva starring Nagarjuna, Amala, and Raghuvaran was a hit at the box office. The action-thriller is streaming on Zee5. It has been rated 8.1 on IMDb.

(MX Player)

Oopiri is undoubtedly one of the most wonderful films of Nagarjuna. The movie, which also stars and , has an IMDb rating of 8 and you can watch it on MX Player.

Manam (MX Player)

Manam starring , Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, , and released in 2014. The movie, which is available on MX Player, has an IMDb rating of 8.