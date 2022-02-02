is all set to make her OTT debut with a show on the lines of Bigg Boss which will be produced by , ’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen to get a season 2, and more interesting things have happened today in the digital world. So, if you missed the important news from the digital world during the day, here we are with a round-up of all the trending OTT news that happened today. Check out the news below… Also Read - Rakhi Sawant brutally trolled for her outfit at Shamita Shetty's birthday; netizens say 'Itna bhi kyu pehana hai' – Watch Video

Bigg Boss is back! Kangana Ranaut is all set to host her own version along with Ekta Kapoor; read EXCLUSIVE deets!

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have teamed up for a reality show which is said to be based on the lines of Bigg Boss. The show, which will stream on ALT Balaji and MX Player, will be launched tomorrow at a grand event. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat always wanted to be loved the same way audience love Shehnaaz Gill

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/bigg-boss-is-back-kangana-ranaut-all-set-to-host-her-own-version-along-with-ekta-kapoor-read-exclusive-deets-latest-bollywood-news-2001363/

trailer: and Avantika Dassani starrer looks like an interesting thriller – Watch

Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani will be seen together in Zee5’s original series which is titled Mithya. The series will start streaming on the OTT platform on 18th Feb 2022, and the makers have unveiled the trailer today.

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/videos/mithya-trailer-huma-qureshi-and-avantika-dassani-starrer-looks-like-an-interesting-thriller-watch-2001352/

Season 2 of Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Yeh Kaal Kaali Ankhen on the cards

Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Yeh Kaal Kaali Ankhen started streaming on Netflix a few days ago. The series has received a good response, and today, season two of the show was announced. Tahir took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “Uss din Khabar aayi ki Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein ka naya season aa raha hai aur hum khushi se kood pade. Sorry, just practicing Vikrant’s voiceovers again because a New Season is happening!!!!”

Homecoming to premiere on Sony LIV on 18th February 2022

A movie titled Homecoming will start streaming on Sony LIV from 18th Feb 2022. Today, the trailer of the film was released. Sony LIV posted, “Homecoming | Official Trailer | SonyLIV Exclusive | Streaming on 18th Feb A group of friends reunite after seven years to witness an emotional rollercoaster of memories. Watch #Homecoming streaming from 18th Feb, exclusively on #SonyLIV.” The film stars , Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, and Soham Majumdar.

promotes The Great Indian Murder in the new promo

Ajay Devgn’s production venture The Great Indian Murder is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 4th Feb. A new promotional video of the series was released today in which Ajay is seen promoting the series along with Pratik Gandhi and . Ajay tweeted the video and wrote, “Yeh twisted jaal ulajh ke hi suljhega. Watch #TheGreatIndianMurder - all episodes streaming from February 4 only on @DisneyPlusHS.”