Every week we get to watch some interesting content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and others. Last week many interesting films and series like Foodtastic, The Whistleblower, Decoupled, With Love, and more had started streaming on OTT. Well, this week won't be an exception and it's Christmas Holiday week, so OTT platforms have surely planned some interesting content for their viewers. Below is the list of movies and series that you can binge-watch…

Atrangi Re (Disney+ Hotstar)

Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars , and in the lead roles. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021.

Minnal Murali (Netflix)

Malayalam film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas is all set to premiere on Netflix on 24th December 2021. The superhero movie will also be dubbed and streamed in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Blood Money (Zee5)

Priya Bhavani Shankar starrer Blood Money will premiere on Zee5. The Tamil movie will start streaming on the OTT platform on 24th December 2021.

Emily in Paris S2 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins premiered on Netflix on 2nd October 2020. The series received a great response, and now, season two of it is all set to premiere on Netflix on 22nd December 2021.

Parampara (Disney+ Hotstar)

Telugu series Parampara starring Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and Akanksha Singh will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021. This is Singh’s first Telugu series and while sharing the trailer, she had posted, “First ones are always special, My first ever Telugu web show ♥ Trailer is out .. we are coming on your screens..24th December 2021 Mark the date and Brace yourself…❤ #parampara on @disneyplushotstar.”