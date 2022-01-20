Korean series Squid Game was the talk of the town when it started streaming on Netflix in 2021. The show grabbed the attention of the audience across the globe. Now, Netflix is all set to release 25 Korean originals in 2022. There are multiple series and films lined up to stream on the OTT platform this year. From All of Us Are Dead to Money Heist: Korea, many interesting series will premiere on Netflix. But well, there are many films too that you should watch out for. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kapil Sharma reveals how he proposed wife Ginni, Bigg Boss Tamil OTT announced with Kamal Haasan and more

Love and Leashes

Love and Leashes is a romantic comedy, directed by Park Hyun-jin. The film stars Seo Ju-hyun and Lee Jun-Young in the lead roles. It will premiere on Netflix on 11th February 2022. Also Read - Kapil Sharma - I’m not done yet: Ace Comedian REVEALS hilarious moment of how he proposed wife Ginni – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

If you want to watch a Korean soy action thriller, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations can be a good option for you. Directed by Na Hyeon, the movie stars Sol Kyung-gu, Park Hae-soo and Yang Dong-keun. The premiere date of the film is not yet announced. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection: Here's the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer's circuit-wise FINAL FIGURES and VERDICTS

Seoul Vibe

Seoul Vibe starring Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, and Ong Seong-wu is set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The film is directed by Moon Hyun-sung.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea (@netflixkr)

20th Century Girl

Directed by Bang Woo-ri, 20th Century Girl is a slice-of-life film starring Clean With Passion For Now star Kim You-jung. Well, the release date of the movie is not yet announced.

JUNG_E

Hellbound’s director Yeong Sang-ho has helmed JUNG_E. Netflix’s film is set in an uninhabitable 22nd century and amid the mayhem, a civil war starts among the survivors. The movie features Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo.