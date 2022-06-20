Last week, SHE season 2, Suzhal – The Vortex, and many more web series movies started streaming on OTT platforms. Now, a new week has started and everyone is keen to know what they will get to watch this week. Well, this week also many OTT platforms are all set to offer us some interesting content. Many web series and movies are all set to premiere on streaming platforms. So, if you are wondering what to watch this week, don’t worry as below is the list of movies and web series that are all set to premiere this week… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon, Naga Chaitanya finds new love, Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable and more

The Umbrella Academy season 3 (Netflix)

After the super success of The Umbrella Academy seasons 1 and 2, now, the fans of the series are eagerly waiting for the season 3 of it. The series will start streaming on 22nd June on Netflix. So, are you guys excited about it?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Amazon Prime Video)

and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata did a good business at the box office. Now, the movie is all set for its OTT premiere. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd June 2022

Forensic (Zee5)

and starrer Forensic is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 24th June 2022. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention, and the audience is looking forward to it.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney+ Hotstar)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring did very well at the box office. Now, the Marvel movie is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch the movie on the OTT platform from 22nd June 2022.

Theatrical Release

JugJugg Jeeyo

If you want to go to a theatre near you and watch a movie then JugJugg Jeeyo is a good option for you. The movie stars , Neetu Kapoor, , , Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. It will hit the big screens on 24th June 2022.