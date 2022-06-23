From Kamal Haasan’s Vikram OTT premiere to Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer release date to Koffee With Karan 7 guest list; a lot of movies, web series, and celebs have made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important news about your favourite star or his/her movies/web series. But don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what happened in the digital world today. Below is the list of trending OTT news of the day… Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS Jungkook-Charlie Puth's Left And Right teaser floors fans, Amber Heard's tell-all book after losing against Johnny Depp and more

starrer Vikram to premiere on OTT soon

After making a mark at the box office, now Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is all set to premiere on OTT soon. Reportedly, the movie will release on Disney+ Hotstar in the first week of July. Well, now we wait for an official announcement about it. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is dating The Archies actor Vedang Raina and NOT Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer release date

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls is all set to premiere on Netflix, and today, the OTT platform announced that the trailer of the show will be out tomorrow. Netflix tweeted, “BEAR with us, the wait is almost over! Trailer out TOMORROW! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls.” Also Read - TRP Week 24: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa retains top spot despite flak from fans; Banni Chow Home Delivery is the new star on the charts

BEAR with us, the wait is almost over! Trailer out TOMORROW!#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/yHEOIegJT1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 23, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Sushmita Sen to grace Koffee With Karan 7 together?

Koffee With Karan season 7 is one of the most awaited shows on OTT. The chat show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 7th July 2022, and a recent report in Telly Chakkar stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen will grace the show together. It will surely be interesting to watch former Miss World and former Miss Universe together.

RRR roars on Netflix; becomes the most popular Indian film on the OTT platform

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring , Jr NTR, and has been doing very well on OTT. The movie is streaming on Netflix, and it has become the most popular film on the streaming platform with a viewership of over 45 million hours across the globe.

RRR is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world ??

Sending the biggest ? to fans everywhere! pic.twitter.com/WEOw0nb515 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 23, 2022

fans excited as Sarkaru Vaari Paata starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Mahesh Babu and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, and fans of the Telugu superstar are excited to watch his movie on the OTT platform.