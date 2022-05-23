Last week, RRR, Panchayat season 2, Escaype Live, and many more web series and films started streaming on OTT platforms. Now, today, a new week has started, and we are sure everyone will be keen to know what to watch on OTT this week. So, this week also Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and other streaming giants are all set to give their viewers something interesting. Below is the list of movies and web series that are all to release on OTT this week… Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra indulge in PDA, Esha Gupta stuns in underboob look

Stranger Things season 4 – Volume 1 (Netflix)

After the super success of three seasons, now Netflix is all set to premiere season 4 of the series. The fourth season will be streamed in two volumes, volume 1 will premiere on Netflix this week on 27th May, and the second volume will be released on 1sy July. Also Read - Karan Johar birthday: Venue, theme, guest list and more – here’s how the filmmaker is planning to ring in his 50th year

Attack (Zee5)

starrer Attack failed to make a mark at the box office. So, if you haven’t watched the movie in theatres, you can now enjoy it on Zee5. The film, which also stars and , will premiere on the OTT platform on 27th May 2022. Also Read - Trending South News Today: KGF 2 makers plan two more pan-India films, Adivi Sesh’s Major a step ahead of Prithviraj and Vikram

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi (Sony LIV)

Vaibhav Tatwawadi starrer Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi will start streaming on Sony Liv on 27th May. The content on the OTT platform has been impressing one and all, so viewers are expecting that Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi will also be good.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Disney+ Hotstar)

After making a mark at the box office, , , and Nayanthara starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar 27th May 2022. We are sure viewers would be excited to watch the film on OTT.

Toolsidas Junior (Netflix)

Toolsidas Junior starring and the late has started streaming on Netflix today. It is Rajiv Kapoor’s last film, and initially, it was slated to get a theatrical release. However, now it has been premiered on OTT.