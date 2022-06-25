From deets about the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 to the trailer of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls grabbing everyone’s attention; many web series, movies, and stars made it to the headlines today. You might have missed some important news about your favourite star’s movie/web series. But, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the digital world today. Below is the list of all the trending OTT news of the day… Also Read - Kartik Aaryan’s McLaren Gt, Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s luxury car and more celebs who received expensive gifts

First episode of Koffee With Karan 7 to feature two young actresses

Koffee With Karan 7 is one of the most awaited shows on OTT. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 7th July 2022, and everyone is keen to know which celebs will be seen in the first episode. Now, according to a report in Zoom, and will be seen in the first episode of the season. Well, if this report turns out to be true, one can surely expect a dhamakedaar start for the season. Also Read - Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh makes an aerial entry at the trailer launch; netizens say, ‘Copying Jungkook’ [View Pics]

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer grabs attention

will be seen in Netflix’s Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, and recently, the trailer of the show was released. Well, the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention, and Ranveer’s fans are super excited to see him doing a lot of adventures. Also Read - Nayanthara turns photographer for Vignesh Shivan on their Thailand honeymoon - View Pic

Ab @RanveerOfficial ki zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and bachao! ??#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show drops on July 8th. pic.twitter.com/YqmhzSP51T — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 24, 2022

Anek to premiere on Netflix on 26th June

starrer Anek received a decent response from critics, but the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, the movie is all set for its OTT premiere and it will start streaming on Netflix on 26th June 2022.

Anek hurdles, ek goal! #Anek, arrives on June 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/rHDlIxiN1U — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 24, 2022

Ms Marvel: ’s song from Don makes it to the new MCU web series; here's how Big B reacted [View Tweet]

If you are watching Ms Marvel, you would know that in the recent episode we got to see the actors of the MCU web series dancing to Amitabh Bachchan’s song Yeh Mera Dil from Don and the title track of ’s . Well, Big B has reacted to his song being used in the series.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh makes an aerial entry at the trailer launch; netizens say, ‘Copying Jungkook’ [View Pics]

Ranveer Singh left a mark at the trailer launch of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The actor took an aerial entry at the event and surprised everyone. Well, people are comparing him with BTS’ Jungkook for taking an entry like this.

