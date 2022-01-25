Human, Atrangi Re, Aarya 2 and more; Top 10 OTT originals as per Ormax Media

Human, Atrangi Re, Aarya 2, Bhaukaal season 2, and many other OTT original series and movies are currently streaming on digital platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, and more. A few days ago, Ormax Media on their Instagram unveiled the list of top 10 (14-20 Jan) OTT originals according to them. It includes many famous series and movies that were released this month, last month, and even last year. Check out the full list below… Also Read - Bhaukaal season 2 Review: Mohit Raina starrer starts slow and you start losing patience before it gets interesting

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari starrer Human started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th Jan 2022. The series has received mixed to positive responses from critics as well the audiences.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein premiered on Netflix on 14th Jan 2022. The series features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Anchal Singh. The series is being liked by the viewers.

Atrangi Re (Disney+ Hotstar)

Atrangi Re started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021. But still, according to Ormax the Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer is in the top 10 list.

Aarya 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in December, and just like Atrangi Re, Ormax has Aarya 2 also in their top list.

Money Heist season 5 (Netflix)

Money Heist season 5 was released in 2021, and not just overseas, but even in India, the series received a fantastic response. The show is on Ormax’s top 10 list.

Campus Diaries (MX Player)

Campus Diaries starring Harsh Beniwal and Saloni started streaming on MX Player on 7th January 2022. The series is being liked by youth a lot.

Bhaukaal 2 (MX Player)

After the success of Bhaukal, the makers have now come up with season 2 of the series. The Mohit Raina starrer is streaming on MX Player and it has received a mixed response from the critics and the audiences.

Cubicles 2 (Sony LIV)

Cubicles season one made us laugh out loud, and now season two is also getting a good response. The comedy series is has made it to Ormax’s top 10 list.

Decoupled (Netflix)

R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla starrer Decoupled premiered on Netflix on 17th December 2022. Fans of Madhavan are loving it, and the series is being liked by the viewers.

The Witcher season 2 (Netflix)

The Witcher season 2 started streaming on Netflix on 17th December 2021. The Henry Cavill starrer is at the 10 spot in Ormax’s top 10 list.