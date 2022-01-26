Apart from Bro Daddy, Mohanlal and Prithviraj movies that you should binge-watch

Bro Daddy starring and Prithviraj has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar today. The film has received positive reviews from critics, and even netizens are praising and calling it a ‘goof family entertainer’. Well, of course, Bro Daddy will be everyone’s first choice, but if you are a Mohanlal or a Prithviraj fan, you can surely watch some other good films of the actors that were released in the past couple of years. So, here’s a list of movies starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj that you should binge-watch… Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Suriya fans trend ICONIC Jai Bhim scene after citing lack of appreciation for Dr. Ambedkar – view tweets

Lucifer (Amazon Prime Video)

Bro Daddy is Mohanlal and Prithviraj’s second film together. In 2019, they had teamed for Lucifer in which Mohanlal played the lead role, and Prithviraj was seen in a supporting role. Prithviraj’s directorial is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Bro Daddy movie review: Mohanlal and Prithviraj fans call the Republic Day 2022 release a 'good family film'

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Amazon Prime Video)

The National Award-winning film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which is directed by , stars Mohanlal, Arjun, , Prabhu, , and . Also Read - Jai Bhim, Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea in first round of Oscars shortlist; strong chance of Best Film nominations for Suriya, Mohanlal starrers

Cold Case (Amazon Prime Video)

Prithviraj starrer Cold Case released on Amazon Prime Video last year. The movie received mixed to positive reviews, but Prithviraj’s performance was appreciated a lot.

2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam was a fantastic film. It was remade in many other languages. Last year, Drishyam 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video and just like its first part, the sequel also got a great response.

Bhramam (Amazon Prime Video)

Bhramam was a Malayalam remake of starrer Andhadhun. The film starred , , , and Raashi Khanna. It was premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year.