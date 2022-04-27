From Scam 2003 to Anjali Arora’s mom’s warning in Lock Upp to ’s OTT debut shoot, many movies, celebs, and web series made it to the headlines today and created a buzz in the digital world. It’s mid-week, and you might have missed some important updates and news about your favourite stars and what’s happening on multiple streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, and others. But, don’t worry we are here with the trending OTT news of the day. Also Read - Dia Mirza shares most adorable video of baby Avyaan Azaad playing; you'll be compelled to say, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Scam 2003 goes on the floors

After the super success of Scam 1992, now the makers are coming up with the sequel to the series titled Scam 2003. The shooting of the web series started today and took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He posted, “And we rolled today. Rock it my friend @tusharhiranandani. All the best to all of us @sameern @applausesocial @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @spnstudionext #Indranil @sonylivindia @001danishkhan @priyeshskaushik @castingchhabra @karanvyas11 #kiranyadnopavit and the entire team of #Scam2003.” Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat's reaction to Sai being asked to change surname, quit career leaves fans furious; call out regressive mentality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

The Gray Man: unveils first look from Russo Brothers' film starring Chris Evans, ; announces premiere date

Russo Brothers' The Gray Man is all set to premiere on Netflix in July this year, and recently, the makers unveiled the first look of Dhanush, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and other actors from the film.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/the-gray-man-dhanush-unveils-first-look-from-russo-brothers-film-starring-chris-evans-ryan-gosling-announces-premiere-date-entertainment-news-2059183/ Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard court case: 'Justice for Johnny' trends as ex-wife's SHOCKING LIES get exposed – view tweets

Lock Upp: Anjali Arora's mom warns her about Munawar Faruqui; says, 'Usse thoda doori bana ke rakh'

The family members of the contestants have entered the Lock Upp. Anjali Arora's mom is also there to support her, but she has warned Anjali about Munawar. She told her, “Usse thoda doori bana ke rakh.”

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lock-upp-anjali-aroras-mom-warns-her-about-munawar-faruqui-says-usse-thoda-doori-bana-ke-rakh-entertainment-news-2059392/

Lock Upp: reveals why he decided to talk about his financial issues; says, 'I want people to know....' [Exclusive]

During his stint in Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra had revealed that he went to financial issues. Well, recently, while talking to BllywoodLife, the actor spoke about his decision of opening up about the financial problem he faced.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lock-upp-karanvir-bohra-reveals-why-he-decided-to-talk-about-his-financial-issues-says-i-want-people-to-know-exclusive-entertainment-news-2059292/

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s OTT debut to start rolling next week

Last month, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that she will be making her OTT debut with ’s film which will be an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the movie will start rolling next week.