Every week we get to watch some interesting content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others, and moviegoers also get an option to watch movies on the big screens. Last week, the audience got to watch movies and series like Atrangi Re (Disney+ Hotstar), 83 (theatre), Emily in Paris S2 (Netflix), and more. It’s New Year week and the Holiday season is going on, so there are some interesting films and series that are releasing on OTT platforms and in theatres as well. Below is the list of movies and series that you can watch this week… Also Read - Salman Khan birthday special: From Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor; 10 celebs the Tiger 3 star had an ugly fight with

Jersey (Theatrical Release)

and starrer Jersey is all set to hit the big screens on 31st December 2021. The film is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It was a hit at the box office and even won a National award. The expectations from the remake are quite high. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did you know Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur was supposed to work with Salman Khan in THIS BLOCKBUSTER film?

Good Luck Sakhi (Theatrical Release)

’s Good Luck Sakhi has been postponed multiple times. The makers have decided to release it on 31st December. Let’s hope that it finally hits the big screens this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nora Fatehi announces no eliminations for the week

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer is a docuseries based on true events which will premiere on 29th December. On YouTube, Netflix has given a brief about it, which reads, “Seemingly random acts of brutality shock even the most seasoned NYC homicide detectives, stoking fears of an elusive serial killer operating within 1970’s era Times Square, a near-lawless sexual playground where forbidden fantasies were fulfilled, including murder.”

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Season four of the series Cobra Kai is all set to premiere on 31st December 2021. It’s a martial arts comedy-drama, and the first three seasons of the show have been received very well. We are sure fans of the series are excited for season four.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+ Hotstar)

Temuera Morrison starrer The Book of Boba Fett is a part of the Star Wars franchise, a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian. It is all set to premiere on 29th December 2021, and episodes will be released weekly until 9th Feb 2022.