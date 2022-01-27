Today, it was announced that starrer The Fame Game (earlier tilted Anamika) will premiere on Netflix on 25th February 2022. It’s a female-led series in which Madhuri will be seen playing the role of a superstar. Well, the poster and the teaser prove that the actress will surely give a fantastic performance in it. But of course, Madhuri starrer is not the first female-led series on OTT. So, before The Fame Game premieres, here’s a list of female-led series that you should watch… Also Read - The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika gets a new title; to premiere on THIS Date on Netflix

Aarya / Aarya 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

was simply excellent in both the seasons of Aarya. Season 1 was released in 2020, and season 2 was premiered in December 2021. It is undoubtedly one of the female strongest characters we have seen on OTT.

Maharani (Sony LIV)

We simply cannot forget the amazing performance that gave in Maharani. The story revolves around a homemaker who becomes the Chief Minister of a state.

Aranyak (Netflix)

made her digital debut with Aranyak and she once again proved that she is one of the best actresses we have in the industry. Her performance was damn good in the series.

Bombay Begums (Netflix)

, who ruled the silver screens in the 90s, made her acting comeback and digital debut with Netflix’s Bombay Begums. She impressed one and all with her performance in it. Apart from Pooja, the series also featured some fantastic female performers like , Amruta Subhash, and Plabita Borthakur.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Delhi Crime released in 2019, and clearly, it is one of the best series that we watched on any OTT platform. The show features in the lead role, and the actress simply nailed it in the series. Even Rasika Dugal’s performance in Delhi Crime was appreciated.