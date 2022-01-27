Today, it was announced that Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game (earlier tilted Anamika) will premiere on Netflix on 25th February 2022. It’s a female-led series in which Madhuri will be seen playing the role of a superstar. Well, the poster and the teaser prove that the actress will surely give a fantastic performance in it. But of course, Madhuri starrer is not the first female-led series on OTT. So, before The Fame Game premieres, here’s a list of female-led series that you should watch… Also Read - The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika gets a new title; to premiere on THIS Date on Netflix
Aarya / Aarya 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)
Sushmita Sen was simply excellent in both the seasons of Aarya. Season 1 was released in 2020, and season 2 was premiered in December 2021. It is undoubtedly one of the female strongest characters we have seen on OTT. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Hazel Keech and other Bollywood divas who opted for late pregnancy
Maharani (Sony LIV)
We simply cannot forget the amazing performance that Huma Qureshi gave in Maharani. The story revolves around a homemaker who becomes the Chief Minister of a state. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and more grooving to Shah Rukh Khan-Sushmita Sen's Main Hoon Na song will get your feet tapping [VIDEO]
Aranyak (Netflix)
Raveena Tandon made her digital debut with Aranyak and she once again proved that she is one of the best actresses we have in the industry. Her performance was damn good in the series.
Bombay Begums (Netflix)
Pooja Bhatt, who ruled the silver screens in the 90s, made her acting comeback and digital debut with Netflix’s Bombay Begums. She impressed one and all with her performance in it. Apart from Pooja, the series also featured some fantastic female performers like Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, and Plabita Borthakur.
Delhi Crime (Netflix)
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Delhi Crime released in 2019, and clearly, it is one of the best series that we watched on any OTT platform. The show features Shefali Shah in the lead role, and the actress simply nailed it in the series. Even Rasika Dugal’s performance in Delhi Crime was appreciated.