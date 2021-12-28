and starrer Jersey was slated to release on 31st December 2021, but the movie has been postponed. The makers have decided to delay their film because of the night curfew that has been imposed in many states, and also in Delhi, the cinema halls are totally shut. Everyone was keen to watch Shahid’s sports drama on the big screen, but don’t be upset as there are many Bollywood films based on sports that are available on OTT platforms. So, below is the list of five sports dramas that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other streaming platforms… Also Read - Omicron Strikes Bollywood: After Jersey, upcoming BIGGIES RRR, Radhe Shyam, Prithviraj, and more to get postponed too?

(Amazon Prime Video)

starrer Chak De India is one of the best sports dramas made in Bollywood. The film was about the Indian Women's Hockey team and it was a super hit at the box office. The movie also won many awards including National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story (Disney+ Hotstar)

M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story was a biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It featured the late in the lead and it was a blockbuster at the box office. The 2016 release is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(Netflix)

starrer Dangal, which was based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and , is one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. The film is a perfect entertaining sports drama.

(Disney+ Hotstar)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a biopic on legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away in June this year. It is one of the best biopics we have seen in Bollywood.

Rashmi Rocket (Zee5)

Want to watch a sports drama that was released this year? Well, then ’s Rashmi Rocket is the perfect option for you. It is clearly one of the best films of 2021, and Taapsee gave a fantastic performance in it.