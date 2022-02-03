’s reality show Lock UPP was launched today and one of her statements at the event seemed like a dig at . The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaan has been released and it is being liked by one and all. Well, a lot more interesting things have happened today in the digital world. So, if you missed the important news from the digital world during the day, here we are with a round-up of all the trending OTT news that happened today. Check out the news below… Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals the kind of host she'll be on Ekta Kapoor's show; takes a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals the kind of host she'll be on 's show; takes a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss?

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock UPP was launched today at a grand event in Mumbai. The actress’ fans are eagerly waiting for her OTT debut, but at the show launch, one of her statements grabbed everyone’s attention as it seemed like a dig at Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock UPP: Ekta Kapoor reveals who'll be the contestants

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lockupp-kangana-ranaut-reveals-the-kind-of-host-shell-be-on-ekta-kapoors-show-takes-a-dig-at-salman-khans-bigg-boss-tv-serial-gossip-bollywood-news-2002200/ Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut OTT reality show by Ekta Kapoor gets a title – here's all you need to know

Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaan trailer impresses

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Mahaan will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 10th February 2022, and today, the trailer of the film was released. The trailer has impressed one and all, and everyone is praising Chiyaan Vikram’s act.

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut OTT reality show by Ekta Kapoor gets a title – here's all you need to know

Well, we are sure everyone is keen to know what exactly Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s show Lock Upp is all about. Will it be the same just like Bigg Boss or it will have something new?

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/lockup-kangana-ranaut-ott-reality-show-by-ekta-kapoor-gets-a-title-heres-all-you-need-to-know-tv-news-ott-news-updates-2002160/

’s 12th Man to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar?

Mohanlal’s 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video, and Bro Daddy was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, according to a report in the portal OTTPlay, the Malayalam superstar starrer 12th Man might also get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

starts shooting for the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager in Sri Lanka

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager. The actor has reportedly started shooting for the series in Sri Lanka. Well, it is not yet revealed on which OTT platform the series will be premier.