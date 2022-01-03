In 2021, we saw many interesting films and web series on the OTT platforms like The Family Man 2, Maharani, Rashmi Rocket, Sherni, The Empire, Shershaah, Dhamaka, and more. Now, this year also, the audience is expecting that they will get to watch some really good content on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. It’s the first week of 2022, and already many interesting movies and series are set to premiere on various OTT platforms this week. Also Read - Gehraiyaan, Rudra, Kaun Banega Shikharwati and more: New films, series and shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more in January 2022

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati (Zee5)

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring , Lara Dutta Bhupathi, , , and Anya Singh is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 7th January 2022. It’s a comedy series about a dysfunctional family.

Cubicles season 2 (Sony LIV)

TVF’s Cubicle season 1 had premiered on YouTube in 2019. Now, season two of the series is all set to be released on Sony LIV on 7th January this year. The trailer of the series is hilarious, and whoever has watched season one, is eagerly waiting for season 2.

Campus Diaries (MX Player)

Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, and Ritvik Sahore starrer Campus Diaries is all set to release on MX Player on 7th January 2022. The show revolves around a group of friends in a college and it will surely attract the youth.

Rebelde (Netflix)

One more series that going is to attract the youth is Rebelde. The Mexican series, which is based on based on the Mexican TV show of the same name, will premiere on Netflix on 5th Jan 2022.

The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)

After its limited theatrical release in US, starrer The Tender Bar is now all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The movie also stars Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd.