Shershaah, Rashmi Rocket, Sherni, Dhamaka, Sardar Udham, Radhe, Hsaeen Dillruba, Atrangi Re, and many other films released this year on various OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. While some films impressed the audiences, some failed to make a mark. Apart from story and narration, one thing that the audience looks forward to in a film is the performance of the lead actor. So, today, let's look at the list of actors who made a mark with their performance on OTT platforms in 2021…

Sanya Malhotra – Pagglait / Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix)

Sanya Malhotra ruled Netflix this year with two amazing performances in the films, Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Both the movies were totally opposite from each other, so, the actress got a chance to showcase her versatility.

– Sherni (Amazon Prime Video)

There's no doubt that Vidya Balan is one of the best actresses we have in the industry. This year, she gave a fantastic performance in Sherni which was released on Amazon Prime Video. She gave an award-winning performance in the movie.

– Mimi (Netflix)

Mimi received a mixed response from the critics, but the audience loved the film, and Kriti Sanon gave her career’s best performance in it. She was excellent in Mimi and proved that she can carry a film on her shoulders.

Sidharth Malhotra – Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)

Sidharth Malhotra’s last few films had failed to impress the audience and critics. But, this year, with Shershaah, tables turned and Sidharth proved that he is not just a good-looking face, but a very talented actor.

– Rashmi Rocket (Zee5)

Taapsee Pannu has proved her mettle as an actor multiple times. This year, we saw her in Rashmi Rocket and the actress once again nailed it. The effort that she had put in for her role was commendable.

– Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime Video)

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham received a mixed response from the critics and audience. But, one thing about the movie that everyone praised was the actor’s amazing performance in it.

– Dhamaka (Netflix)

Kartik Aaryan has been a part of many rom-coms, but this year, we got to see him in a thriller titled Dhamaka. It is clearly one of the best thrillers we have seen this year. With Kartik’s excellent performance in the film, once again proved that he knows how to get the best out of his actors.

Dhanush – Atrangi Re (Disney+ Hotstar)

Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re was released last week. The film is getting a mixed response, but everyone is praising Dhanush’s outstanding act in it. Moviegoers are now hoping to watch him in more Hindi films.